We’re 37 days into the second Trump administration, and just when you think Trump’s rhetoric on Ukraine can’t get worse, it does.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali dive into Trump’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, where the two went head-to-head over how to help Ukraine and who is to blame for Russia’s invasion.

“When it comes to France’s support of Ukraine, this isn’t about leverage. This isn’t about getting something in return. This isn’t about trying to access Ukraine’s raw minerals… This is about the ability to stand with a country that was invaded by Russia,” Francesca explains.

Plus, the two dive into the declining state of the US media, from the White House limiting its press pool to MSNBC’s latest programming shakeups — including firing Joy Reid.

Veteran White House reporter Brian Karem weighs in, noting the dangers of cherry-picked and inexperienced journalists having access to the president, and saying, “I do not recognize my country. I do not recognize my profession.”

He adds, “You’ve got to be willing to get into good trouble. You have to stand your ground. You have to fight back. That’s what you do! And if you don’t, get out of there and let one of us who knows how to do the job do it.”

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion and find out who Francesca chose as her reek of the week.

