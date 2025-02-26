Journalism Comes Under Attack as Legacy Media Bends the Knee to Trump
On this episode of ‘America Unhinged,’ Francesca and Wajahat break down Trump’s double standards on Russia/Ukraine, the White House seizing control of its press pool, and MSNBC’s programming shakeups.
We’re 37 days into the second Trump administration, and just when you think Trump’s rhetoric on Ukraine can’t get worse, it does.
On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali dive into Trump’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, where the two went head-to-head over how to help Ukraine and who is to blame for Russia’s invasion.
“When it comes to France’s support of Ukraine, this isn’t about leverage. This isn’t about getting something in return. This isn’t about trying to access Ukraine’s raw minerals… This is about the ability to stand with a country that was invaded by Russia,” Francesca explains.
Plus, the two dive into the declining state of the US media, from the White House limiting its press pool to MSNBC’s latest programming shakeups — including firing Joy Reid.
Veteran White House reporter Brian Karem weighs in, noting the dangers of cherry-picked and inexperienced journalists having access to the president, and saying, “I do not recognize my country. I do not recognize my profession.”
He adds, “You’ve got to be willing to get into good trouble. You have to stand your ground. You have to fight back. That’s what you do! And if you don’t, get out of there and let one of us who knows how to do the job do it.”
Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion and find out who Francesca chose as her reek of the week.
Who is really surprised by the muzzling of the media?. I’m not.
Who is really surprised that AntiDEI is being used as a way of clearing women and minorities (DEI hires) from the positions of influence to replace them with lackies? I’m not.
Who will be surprised when the judiciary is going to be accused of being the enemy within and ignored? I’m not.
Who will be surprised when checks don’t arrive but there is no one to call to correct it? I’m not.
Who will be surprised when congress people stop having town halls because they are too rowdy? I’m not.
Who will be surprised when filling migrant deportations lead to citizens being rounded up? I’m not.
Who will be surprised when the military is called in to keep our streets safe from protesters? I’m not.
Who will be surprised when our prediction that if Trump won it would have been the last election turns out to be true? I’m not.
Who is going to be surprised that Musk. Putin and Trump play the world for their own wealth? I’m not.
Why am I not surprised? I have common sense. I see the playbook. It is the one other dictators have used.
Common sense.
The Corporate Media has already been partly responsible for the raise of tRUMP by giving him all the attention he did not deserve, especially in 2016. But for me this is a non-issue as I do NOT watch or listen to any of them as their lack of integrity has never been more obvious to me.