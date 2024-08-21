Mehdi and Prem are on the ground at the Democratic National Convention and want to connect with subscribers as much as they can! And tomorrow, on Thursday, when Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for president, there’s going to be a lot to discuss, so don’t miss out.

On Thursday, we’re going to be diving into this historic (and conflicting) convention with some programming exclusively for paid subscribers, and we hope you join in:

8:15am PT / 11:15am ET / 4:15pm BST- An exclusive Substack Live conversation with Rep. Ilhan Omar, who easily won her primary recently and has been a critic of the Biden administration’s policy in Gaza. You’ll get an email alerting you when the live starts or a notification on the Substack app. NOTE: You need the Substack app to watch.

During Harris’ speech (time tbd) - Mehdi and Prem will be on Substack Chat with subscribers who want to sidebar about the speech live. We like to call this a very big WhatsApp group chat. NOTE: This feature works much better on the app, so again, we recommend downloading it.

After Harris’ speech (time tbd) - Mehdi, Prem, and Zeteo contributor Kat Abughazaleh are hosting a Town Hall Q&A with subscribers to debrief the convention and answer all of your questions about what they’ve seen and what they expect to happen next. Space is limited and first come, first served, so look out for the registration Thursday afternoon.

Plus…

Watch our exclusive café conversation with Mehdi and prominent voices in the Uncommitted movement , talking about their plan of action in the coming months. That will be released Thursday morning .

Prem is still on the ground and will be sharing more of his interviews and observations as they come in.

And Mehdi, well, you never know what other surprise content may come from him!

And did you catch what we’ve done so far?