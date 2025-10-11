Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Momin's avatar
Momin
4h

How evil can men get!! Israel has become synonyms with EVIL all over the world (except on Capitol Hill... but that is going to change with time).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lyra's avatar
Lyra
4h

I read the articles on Zeteo and end up with a breaking heart. To bear witness, is that enough? Please God...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture