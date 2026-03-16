Is Trump Losing This War? *LIVE Q&A* With Mehdi
Join Mehdi and Prem for 'Ask the Editor,' our weekly live Q&A show, on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 3pm GMT. See you soon!
Bring your best questions for this episode of ‘Ask the Editor!’
Join Mehdi and Prem for a live Q&A on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 3pm GMT to break down the latest stories. Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.
There’s no shortage of news for Zeteo’s editor-in-chief to unpack from Donald Trump’s war on Iran, the latest developments – and much more. And he’ll answer your questions too.
Don’t miss it. Tune into ‘Ask the Editor’ below:
P.S., the best way to get your question answered is to become a paid subscriber on Substack. If you support the work we do, a donation would also go a long way in supporting our brand of independent, accountability journalism.
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Trump has been counted out, dismissed, mocked and impeached - twice. He has more lives than a cat. Never, ever count him out. Vote blue, stay focused.