Bring your best questions for this episode of ‘Ask the Editor!’

Join Mehdi and Prem for a live Q&A on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 3pm GMT to break down the latest stories. Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.

There’s no shortage of news for Zeteo’s editor-in-chief to unpack from Donald Trump’s war on Iran, the latest developments – and much more. And he’ll answer your questions too.

Don’t miss it. Tune into ‘Ask the Editor’ below:

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