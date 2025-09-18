Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan S.'s avatar
Susan S.
3h

Complete travesty of justice...which is fast evaporating in the US

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leila Dinari's avatar
Leila Dinari
3h

What the hell! This is outrageous!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture