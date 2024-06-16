Did you catch the latest episode of the flagship Zeteo podcast ‘We’re Not Kidding’? The show featured stand-up comedian, best-selling author, and acclaimed TV presenter W. Kamau Bell, who joined Mehdi as co-host to discuss how the real victims of “cancel culture” are the Palestinians and their supporters in the U.S. media; the return of Macklemore and his use of “white privilege for good”; and the “baked-in fear” that a lot of Black Americans still carry around with them because of police racism and brutality.

“The more we allow, the more we get comfortable, with police beating up people who have not done anything wrong,” Kamau told Mehdi, “The more you're basically saying, ‘I accept being in a police state.’ And I don't accept being in a police state.”

