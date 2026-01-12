Businesses boarded up in Minneapolis display posters of Renee Nicole Good on Jan. 11, 2026. Photo by Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images.

The majority of Americans disagree with ICE’s murder of Renee Nicole Good, according to a new poll for Zeteo. Republicans, by and large, however, believe her killing was acceptable.

The exclusive survey for Zeteo, conducted by the progressive think tank Data for Progress, found that 84% of Democrats and 58% of independents do not believe the ICE officer who shot Good three times was justified in using lethal force. Among Republicans, roughly two-thirds say the attack was justified.

Overall, over half of the 1,265 likely voters surveyed do not believe the ICE agent was justified in shooting Good, while 36% condone her killing. Good was murdered last week as Donald Trump deployed thousands of masked immigration agents to Minneapolis, Minnesota, in what many see as an effort to torment the city’s Somali community.