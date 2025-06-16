How Trump and the White Supremacists Gaslight Us

Donald Trump’s race to the bottom is fueled by many things: ego, corruption, greed, old grudges, vendettas… the list goes on. Beneath all of those factors, however, is an issue affecting too many Americans: racism.

With a topic this personal and important when it comes to understanding the US, former members of Congress Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush are making it the central theme of this special episode of “Bowman and Bush.” Their conversation looks at decades of white supremacy and racism leading up to where we are now – from attacks and prejudice at home, to a livestreamed genocide abroad.

“We are living through a white supremacist wet dream, that's what we are living through right now with the Trump administration and the Republican party,” says Jamaal, who caveats this by adding that racism didn’t start with Trump, nor will it end with him.

In their conversation, both Jamaal and Cori share their own encounters with racism before and during their political careers, what it means to be Black in the US, and they pull back the curtain on how racist Trump’s circle really is.

The two also look over to the Democrats. “We give speeches and we want to pump everybody up with the speech, but did you change my life? Did you change anything?”

