Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex and the mainstream media at large. In tonight’s edition, we take a look at what sources describe as the “crazy” and “biased” way CNN star Dana Bash has covered Israel and Gaza in recent years. Additionally, Karen Attiah speaks to Zeteo after Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post suffered a humiliating defeat when an arbitrator ordered her reinstatement after she was fired for comments in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death.

Dana Bash Bashes Dems on Israel

“I don’t know how anyone can watch Dana Bash on Bill Maher and still pretend she is an objective journalist,” political strategist Adam Parkhomenko reacted to Bash’s recent appearance on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ on HBO.

During that appearance, the veteran CNN anchor – who hosts ‘Inside Politics’ and co-anchors ‘State of the Union’ – seemed to find common ground with the caustic comedian’s more extreme and inflammatory views on Palestine, Israel, and domestic politics.

Throughout the panel sit-down, Bash nodded along while Maher – who has become increasingly outspoken in his support for Israel – ranted that “Democrats are cowards” for backing pro-Palestinian causes while insisting the party is bigoted towards those of the Jewish faith.

“Well, in the Democratic Party, as long as that faith isn’t Jewish, you’re good, “ Maher, after Bash said James Talarico wears his “faith on his sleeve,” reacted. “Well, you said it,” she responded with a smile. (Currently, there are 31 Jewish Democrats in Congress – counting Bernie Sanders – versus just four on the Republican side.)

And when the sardonic comic sneered that Gaza “is not” a genocide and “doesn’t come close,” adding that many Democrats have only signed onto that because “they’re big on buzzwords and lawn signs,” Bash offered up this extra observation: “And likes on their social media.”

The Bill Maher appearance is the latest in a long list of not-at-all-objective comments from Bash.