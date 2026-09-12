Note from our Editor-in-Chief: Today marks 25 years since the horrific attacks on September 11, 2001. This essay is part of Zeteo’s special week-long coverage of 9/11 and its aftermath in America, across the Middle East, and worldwide. If you’re not already a paid subscriber, become one today to get full access to all of Zeteo’s 9/11 anniversary coverage and more. -Mehdi

Shocked crowds watch as World Trade Center towers burn before collapsing in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Less than a week after September 11, 2001, George W. Bush went to a mosque in Washington, DC, and declared that “Islam is peace.” He then proceeded to invade two Muslim countries that had nothing to do with the attacks on the twin towers in 2001.

9/11 changed the world, and it did so in two dramatic ways.