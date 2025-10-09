Palestinians in Khan Younis celebrate the ceasefire agreement announcement in Gaza on Oct. 9, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

No one is happier that Israel’s bombs will stop than Palestinians. No one. We can finally start to try to locate and bury our dead, collecting our loved ones from beneath the rubble, and begin to comprehend, collectively, what we went through for the past two years. Every day, for two years, we have held one another, physically and with our words, shielding one another from unending gaslighting and dehumanization. We have watched the most sophisticated technology transformed into the most merciless killing machines, shredding children’s bodies with cruelty I never imagined I would ever see. We saw anew what happened to our parents and grandparents in the last century, with this callous destruction of the remains of Palestine at the hands of people who have never cared for it. I am elated and relieved that it may be over. We all are. I can breathe. We can breathe.

Yet, I am worried.