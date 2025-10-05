“Hard to watch, but hard to look away from.” - Daniel Levy, former Israeli peace negotiator.

Last year, Zeteo partnered with the award-winning production company Basement Films to make our first documentary, which uncovered how much extremist views have become normalized in Israel, taking hold of society through viral – and shocking – social media posts from soldiers in Gaza showcasing an almost unwatchable dehumanization of Palestinians. We called it ‘Israel’s Reel Extremism’.

Now, we want to share it with you again, in case you missed it - or never got around to watching it.

It’s not only worth a watch for its exclusive and almost unbelievable interviews, it is a film that must be seen for what it reveals – and it’s still one of our most-watched pieces of content ever. If you take a look above, you’ll see why.

In the film, we examine posts across TikTok and Instagram, some shared millions of times, that show soldiers humiliating bound Palestinians, ransacking their homes, joking as they detonate schools and whole districts, and laughing as they launch high-explosive ordnance into densely-packed areas. And then we speak to people behind those videos – from the soldiers themselves to Israeli political figures who have amplified them to everyday Israelis who’ve been radicalized watching them.

No one else in the mainstream media on either side of the Atlantic was willing to consider this story in 2024. But we did, and all thanks to your financial backing.

To our paid subscribers, thank you for your generous support. Because of you, we have since been able to publish a second and third documentary, on the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh and the assault on Gaza’s healthcare system respectively.

Free subscribers can watch the first 10 minutes of 'Israel's Reel Extremism.'