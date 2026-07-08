Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest media dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex and Bari World. In tonight’s edition, we reveal just how often a certain MAGA-loving Democrat has been popping up on Trump’s favorite cable network, Bari Weiss’s latest bit of meddling at ‘60 Minutes,’ and the TDS that’s sweeping MAGA world.

Fox’s Fetterman Obsession

Senator John Fetterman appears with host Jesse Watters on 'Jesse Watters Primetime’ on Nov. 3, 2025. Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images

In the run-up to the 2022 midterms and with control of the Senate hanging in the balance, Fox’s primetime lineup went all-in against the opponent of Sean Hannity’s hand-picked GOP candidate in Pennsylvania, portraying the Democratic challenger as a “giant walking vegetable” who “can barely utter a sentence.”

Besides peppering its airwaves with smears about John Fetterman’s then-recent stroke leaving him an “incompetent husk,” the network’s right-wing stars also fearmongered about the Senate hopeful’s policies, labeling him as “pro-murderer” and suggesting he wanted to “legalize all drugs.”

Flash forward to the present, and the same person who Hannity and the rest of the Fox crew obsessively warned its viewers about has now become one of the MAGA network’s favorite guests.