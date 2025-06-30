Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
16
41

EXCLUSIVE TRAILER: 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack'

Be the first to watch the trailer for the groundbreaking new documentary on Israeli war crimes that they didn't want you to see.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Jun 30, 2025
16
41
Share
Transcript

We are just 48 hours away from the global release of the shocking new documentary, 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack.'

This is the film they didn't want you to see.

This is the film that the BBC refused to air.

This is the film that documents, in detail and through eyewitness testimony, Israel's shocking and illegal attacks on Gaza's healthcare system since October 2023.

Watch the exclusive trailer for “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack” above and be sure to catch the film when it releases on Wednesday here at Zeteo. You can also find it at: gazadoctors.film.

The film will be available in full for all paid subscribers to Zeteo. If you’re not yet a paid subscriber, do consider becoming one today to watch this investigation that the BBC commissioned but then refused to air.

We also want to take a moment to thank all of our paid subscribers, our founding members, and our sponsors. We could not air this film without your financial support. As you continue to support us, know that your contributions are going toward accountability journalism like this that other outlets are still afraid to take on. Should you want to help projects like this even further, you can always donate to us here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture