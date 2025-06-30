EXCLUSIVE TRAILER: 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack'

We are just 48 hours away from the global release of the shocking new documentary, 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack.'

This is the film they didn't want you to see.

This is the film that the BBC refused to air.

This is the film that documents, in detail and through eyewitness testimony, Israel's shocking and illegal attacks on Gaza's healthcare system since October 2023.

Watch the exclusive trailer for “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack” above and be sure to catch the film when it releases on Wednesday here at Zeteo. You can also find it at: gazadoctors.film.

The film will be available in full for all paid subscribers to Zeteo. If you’re not yet a paid subscriber, do consider becoming one today to watch this investigation that the BBC commissioned but then refused to air.

We also want to take a moment to thank all of our paid subscribers, our founding members, and our sponsors. We could not air this film without your financial support. As you continue to support us, know that your contributions are going toward accountability journalism like this that other outlets are still afraid to take on. Should you want to help projects like this even further, you can always donate to us here.