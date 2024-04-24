Exclusive: London Mayor Sadiq Khan Talks Gaza, Trump, and Islamophobia with Mehdi
The two-term mayor will face re-election against a MAGA-style Tory opponent in just one week.
Most mayors aren’t internationally known. But London Mayor Sadiq Khan gained global attention in 2016 when he became the first Muslim to lead a major Western capital.
He now sits with Mehdi for an exclusive interview ahead of next week’s local elections in the UK. In part one of the interview, Mayor Khan talks about Israel’s war in Gaza (and being one of the first mayors to call for a ceasefire), Trump’s tarnishing of America’s reputation, and how Islamophobia has become “normalized.” Have a watch:
In part two of the interview, Mehdi presses Khan on his London mayoral re-election campaign, the criticism around his ULEZ scheme and soaring housing prices, and his MAGA-style re-election opponent, Susan Hall:
Lovely, Thank you Mehdi for such wonderful interviews ❤️❤️❤️
I'm loving it! Mehdi's interviews are coming fast and furious. I was saddened when he left MSNBC but never imagined I would get my fill of listening to him so soon after his departure. Wonderful interview with the soft-spoken Mayor of London. Well done. A big difference between him and the mealy-mouthed watered down excuse for a P.M. that is Sunak. Ive been a fan since Mehdi's Oxford days and so glad that I can continue enjoying his work.