Most mayors aren’t internationally known. But London Mayor Sadiq Khan gained global attention in 2016 when he became the first Muslim to lead a major Western capital.

He now sits with Mehdi for an exclusive interview ahead of next week’s local elections in the UK. In part one of the interview, Mayor Khan talks about Israel’s war in Gaza (and being one of the first mayors to call for a ceasefire), Trump’s tarnishing of America’s reputation, and how Islamophobia has become “normalized.” Have a watch:

In part two of the interview, Mehdi presses Khan on his London mayoral re-election campaign, the criticism around his ULEZ scheme and soaring housing prices, and his MAGA-style re-election opponent, Susan Hall:

