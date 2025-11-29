Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 22, 1997. Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images.

Zeteo can exclusively report that the Kindle library of notorious child rapist and former friend of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, reveals his intense focus on Trump’s scandals, his study of how the wealthy hide money and avoid prosecution for their crimes, and his disturbing reading choices about sex crimes against minors.

Journalists are currently scouring over a new batch of Epstein emails, apparently hacked from his personal Yahoo email address and provided to the transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets. This collection of nearly 19,000 unredacted emails – not to be confused with the Epstein emails that the House Oversight Committee recently released – spans from 2002 until well after his death in 2019, and contains everything from Alan Dershowitz helping him cover up child sex abuse to spam from a website where he apparently bought glasses once.

The trove also contains order confirmation emails from the Amazon Kindle store for about 150 books, as well as a few from Audible, and some movies and TV shows from Amazon Video. For example, on May 24, 2019 – just over a month before his July 6 arrest on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors – he purchased The Annotated Lolita: Revised and Updated, by Vladimir Nabokov. He also bought the audiobook of Lolita on Audible the same day. Lolita is a 1955 novel about a pedophile who sexually abuses a 12-year-old girl after becoming her stepfather.

Screenshot of Epstein’s order confirmation email of the Lolita book from the Kindle store, dated May 24, 2019 ...

Epstein died in jail on August 10, 2019, after his second arrest. The disgraced financier was previously convicted of sex crimes in 2008. Congress recently passed legislation ordering the Trump Justice Department to release all of its files on him.

Below is a complete list of Jeffrey Epstein’s Kindle library, roughly organized by topic.

Obsessed With Trump