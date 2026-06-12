Elon Musk at SpaceX in Brownsville, Texas. Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Friday is IPO day for SpaceX. There’s been no shortage of hype and breaking news around Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, taking SpaceX (SPCX) public. Let’s talk about what it means for retirees, investors, and everyone else.

Due to SpaceX’s current, sky-high, $1.77 trillion valuation, set to be finalized Thursday, the company’s initial public offering has broad implications for all of us, including those who don’t invest in the markets. This market entry will touch pensions, 401(k)s, and the broader economy in unpredictable ways.

Unlike traditional mega-cap IPOs, SpaceX lost billions in the year before filing to bring the company public. In fiscal year 2025, SpaceX posted a net loss of $4.94 billion, and xAI, which Musk merged with SpaceX in February 2026, lost $6.36 billion that same year.

In terms of the company valuation Musk and his underwriting banks have arrived at, investment research firm Morningstar has shared that it would shave that down by about 56%.

Given that a 2024 Wall Street Journal story ran with the subhead, “Some executives and board members fear the billionaire’s use of drugs – including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms and ketamine – could harm his companies,” what does it mean that this country’s financial systems are turning themselves into propulsion systems to ensure that Musk becomes a trillionaire this Friday?