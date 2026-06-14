80 Things to Know About Donald Trump on His 80th Birthday
Here’s everything you should know, and may have already forgotten, about the deranged felon president. Zeteo has you covered!
To mark Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, here are 80 things you should know about the sitting president of the United States (who will leave office in January 2029 as the oldest president in the history of the country).
His father was a real estate mogul
Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump, was a prominent real estate developer who built more than 27,000 apartments and row houses across New York City.
His mother was an immigrant
Mary Anne Trump immigrated to the U.S. from Scotland in 1930, having learned English as a second language.
He grew up in a mansion
Donald Trump grew up in a 23-room brick mansion in the affluent neighborhood of Jamaica Estates, Queens.
He became a millionaire at just eight years old
According to a New York Times investigation, by the age of three, Donald Trump earned today’s equivalent of more than $200,000 a year, making him a millionaire by the age of eight.
He was seen as the favorite son
Donald Trump was seen as the favorite of the three Trump boys, taking over his eldest brother’s position as the apparent heir to the Trump real estate empire.
He does not drink alcohol
Speaking of Trump’s eldest brother, Freddy developed alcoholism in the 1960s and died of a heart attack at the age of 42. Donald Trump cites this as the reason he doesn’t drink.
His late sister was a Clinton-appointed judge
Maryanne Trump Barry was appointed by President Bill Clinton to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1999, serving in the role for 16 years before retiring amid an investigation into whether she had committed tax fraud. Guess it runs in the family.
He was sent to military school
Donald Trump was sent to the New York Military Academy at the age of 13, where he was described by many of his classmates as a “bully.” Are we surprised?
Yet… he dodged the Vietnam War draft
Despite attending military school, Trump did not, in fact, go on to serve in the military during the Vietnam War. He avoided the draft five times: the first four were to complete his college degree, and the fifth time, he was diagnosed with bone spurs that would disqualify him from service.
He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business
Trump has repeatedly claimed he graduated at the top of his class in 1968, yet, Wharton’s published academic honors and deans lists for that year do not mention his name. Awkward.
He’s a nepo baby
After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, Trump immediately began working for his father. He became president of the Trump Organization a whopping three years later.
He and his father were sued for discrimination
The Justice Department sued the Trumps in 1973 for refusing to rent apartments in predominantly white buildings to Black tenants.
But he did not have to admit to using discriminatory practices
The case ended in a settlement that did not require the Trumps to explicitly acknowledge that they used discriminatory practices. However, the government’s description of the settlement says they “failed and neglected” to comply with the Fair Housing Act.
Roy Cohn was one of his closest friends and mentors
Roy Cohn, who once worked for Sen. Joseph McCarthy as a “Red Scare” prosecutor, became one of Trump’s closest allies, and the two reportedly spoke on the phone up to five times per day.
He used Cohn’s mob ties to help build his real estate projects