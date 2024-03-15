As Israel launches a propaganda campaign against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), millions of Palestinians continue to rely on the agency’s critical support when it comes to healthcare, education, and food.

In this latest DEBUNKED!, we refute the top 7 Israeli lies about UNRWA.

—

Thank You

The support for Zeteo has been overwhelming and continues apace; we have now reached 120,000 subscribers in just over two weeks. This is hugely appreciated as we prepare for the full launch in April because the higher the number of subscribers, especially paid subscribers, the more that we will be able to cover and do — while keeping us independent! Thanks again for your support and for spreading the word.

For more content from Zeteo, please check out our new YouTube channel and follow us across our social channels on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. And for those of you who are paid subscribers, tell us your thoughts in the comments!