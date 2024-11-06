Mehdi is joined on Zeteo’s YouTube Live by actor and activist Cynthia Nixon, award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore, and progressive congressman Ro Khanna to react to what seems like an increasingly likely Trump win.

Cynthia Nixon tells Mehdi that Trump has exploited Democrats’ failure on Gaza to win over Arab American voters in Michigan.

Rep. Ro Khanna complains about how Democrats’ strategy of campaigning with Republican Liz Cheney seems to not have won over the voters they needed.

Michael Moore said Democrats are wimps, not fighters. He also gives viewers a surprise musical performance to cheer them up on this gloomy election night.