Charlie Kirk in His Own Words
17 quotes you should read from the right-wing activist and Trump ally who was tragically shot and killed on Wednesday in Utah.
Black people
“Happening all the time in urban America, prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people, that’s a fact. It’s happening more and more.” (source)
Black pilots
“If I see a Black pilot, I’m gonna be like, ’Boy, I hope he’s qualified.’” (source)
Black women
“They're coming out, and they're saying, 'I'm only here because of affirmative action.' Yeah, we know. You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person's slot to go be taken somewhat seriously." (source)
Civil rights
“We made a huge mistake when we passed the Civil Rights Act in the mid-1960s.” (source)
Death penalty
"[Death penalties] should be public, should be quick, should be televised… I think at a certain age, it’s an initiation… At what age should you start to see public executions?" (source)
Democrats
“The Democrat Party supports everything that God hates.” (source)
Empathy
"I can't stand the word empathy, actually. I think empathy is a made up new age term that does a lot of damage." (source)
Feminism
“Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor. You're not in charge." (source)
Gay people
“You might want to crack open that Bible of yours. In a lesser referenced part of the same part of scripture, is in Leviticus 18 is that, ‘thou shalt lay with another man shall be stoned to death.’ Just sayin’! So Miss Rachel, you quote Leviticus 19… the chapter before affirms God’s perfect law when it comes to sexual matters.” (source)
George Floyd
“This guy was a scumbag.” (source)
Great Replacement Theory
“It's not a Great Replacement Theory, it's a Great Replacement Reality. Just this year, 3.6 million foreigners will invade America. 10-15 million will enter by the end of Joe Biden's term. Each will probably have 3-5 kids on average while native born Americans have 1.5 per couple. You are being replaced, by design.” (source)
Guns
“It’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment.” (source)
Jews
“Jewish donors have been the number one funding mechanism of radical open-border, neoliberal, quasi-Marxist policies, cultural institutions and nonprofits. This is a beast created by secular Jews and now it’s coming for Jews, and they're like, ‘What on Earth happened?’ And it's not just the colleges. It's the nonprofits, it's the movies, it's Hollywood, it's all of it.” (source)
Martin Luther King Jr.
“MLK was awful. He's not a good person. He said one good thing he actually didn't believe.” (source)
Muslims
“They aren’t even hiding their intentions. Muslims plan to conquer Europe by demographic replacement. Will Europe wake up in time?” (source)
Palestine
“I don’t think the place exists.” (source)
Transgender people
“You’re an abomination to God.” (source)
When people spread hate and blasphemy, it is not a shock to see them reap what they spread.
An evil man had evil visited upon him. Zero tears from me.