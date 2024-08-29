‘Extraordinarily Dishonest’: The Truth About the Ceasefire Negotiations

On this new episode of ‘Unshocked’, Naomi and Mehdi unpack and examine the disingenuous attempts by top Democrats, aided and abetted by the ‘liberal’ media, to give the impression that they are trying to secure a ceasefire deal to end Israel’s war on Gaza. They also get into Israel’s settlement strategy going back to Ariel Sharon, a man who the Israeli press is now calling the ‘governor of Gaza,’ and much more.

Last week at the Democratic National Convention, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris claimed to be “working around the clock” with President Joe Biden to secure a ceasefire deal. However, what she failed to mention was how her administration’s unwavering support for Israel has not only enabled their horrific assault on Gaza, but has also allowed Israel to sabotage the ceasefire negotiations and delay the release of their own hostages.

“It's Netanyahu who has been moving the goalposts. It's Netanyahu who came along when we were so close to a deal…then says, ‘Oh, no, no, no, we're going to keep the Philadelphi corridor. We're going to keep the Netzarim corridor,’” Mehdi says. “These are two parts of Gaza that even the Egyptian government says cannot be part of any deal.”

Meanwhile, Naomi calls out the “international charade” that has come from these endless negotiations, as US officials continue to falsely promise that a deal is almost done and Hamas is the only block on it.

“I think we have to understand that this is worse than dishonest. This is part of the genocide. This allows it to unfold because if there's no pretext that it might stop, then the urgency to stop it would be greater,” Naomi tells Mehdi.

At the Democratic National Convention last week in Chicago, the Democrats tried to rebrand themselves through promoting the message of ‘joy.’ But, as Naomi and Mehdi point out, that branding directly conflicts with Democrats’ refusal to stop all the pain and suffering that Israel is continuing to unleash on the people of Gaza. “I do think there's a cognitive dissonance here amongst grassroots Democrats.” Mehdi says.

