Israeli forces boarded the Gaza Aid Flotilla ship, the “Madleen,” early Monday morning local time and detained the 12 passengers on board, according to several reports.

The humanitarians on the ship, including globally-known humanitarian and Zeteo contributor Greta Thunberg, European Union Member of Parliament Rima Hassan, and several other volunteers, sought to deliver aid to Gaza.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition says it has lost connection with the vessel, which was carrying medical supplies, diapers, baby formula, children’s prosthetics, and other desperately needed aid in Gaza.

One of the last images posted on the flotilla’s Telegram account showed those on the ship with their hands up.

Photo from Freedom Flotilla Coalition via Telegram

Before connection was lost, video from the vessel showed some form of white substance sprayed upon the vessel. Passengers reported the unknown liquid came from drones flying overhead, while the ship’s radios began being jammed.

“The ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that he instructed the Israeli military to take “any measures necessary” to block the aid ship – or as he called it, the “hate Flotilla” – from reaching Gaza.

“This interception, carried out outside Israeli territorial waters, constitutes a blatant violation of international law, including maritime and humanitarian law,” Hassan’s office said in a statement. “The arrest of the crew members and the confiscation of aid intended for a population in immediate humanitarian distress is unacceptable.”

Via Heidi Matthews , an assistant law professor, on Twitter.

Organizers have released several videos of the passengers aboard, urging the passengers’ countries of origin to pressure Israel to free them.

"My name is Greta Thunberg, and I am from Sweden,” Thunberg said in her video. “If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel. I urge all my friends, family, and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible.”

Share

Here are the 12 people aboard the Madleen, and where they are from:

Greta Thunberg – Swedish activist and humanitarian

Rima Hassan – French-Palestinian member of the European Parliament

Baptiste Andre – France

Pascal Maurieras – France

Yanis Mhamdi – France

Reva Viard – France

Omar Faiad – French reporter with Al Jazeera Mubasher

Thiago Avila – Brazil

Suayb Ordu – Turkey

Sergio Toribio – Spain

Marco van Rennes – The Netherlands

Yasemin Acar – Germany

Check out more from Zeteo: