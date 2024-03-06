Source: Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Mark Robinson won the North Carolina gubernatorial primary with a whopping 65 percent of the vote. If he defeats Democrat Josh Stein in the general election in November, he will become the first Black governor of the Tar Heel State.

Yet despite his minority background, Republican Robinson has a shocking history of bigoted, offensive, and frankly, deranged remarks.

Even in a MAGA-fueled GOP dominated by far-right freaks and crazies, by the Marjorie Taylor Greenes and Paul Gosars, Robinson now stands out.

So here are seven things you need to know about this extremist running for high office, in the United States of America, in 2024.

1. ‘6 Million Jews’

Robinson has been accused of Holocaust denial. “There is a REASON the liberal media fills the airwaves with programs about the NAZI and the ‘6 million Jews’ they murdered,” he posted on Facebook in 2017, happily putting the number of Jews murdered by the Nazis inside of quote marks. The following year, he wrote: “This foolishness about Hitler disarming MILLIONS of Jews and then marching them off to concentration camps is a bunch of hogwash.”

The Holocaust-as-hogwash GOP candidate has also posted quotes from Hitler, encouraged conservatives to start re-reading the words of Hitler, and spread a number of bizarre antisemitic conspiracies, from claiming that the Marvel movie ‘Black Panther’ was “created by an agnostic Jew and put to film by satanic Marxists” that was “only created to pull the shekels out of your Schvartze pockets” (Schvartze being a Yiddish slur for Black people), to accusing Jewish billionaire George Soros of somewhat orchestrating Boko Haram’s kidnapping of more than 200 Nigerian schoolgirls in 2014.

2. ‘Muslim Invaders’

Robinson posted a long Islamophobic screed on Facebook in 2017 in which he accused Muslim Americans of being "INVADERS" who “impose their will on their host by force.” He added that Muslim Americans were “anti-American” separatists who “refuse to assimilate to our ways while demanding respect they have not earned.”

3. ‘Abortion a Moral Evil like Slavery’

Robinson is a Christian hardliner on abortion, which he has referred to as “murder” and a “moral evil, like slavery.” He is running on a pro-life platform, saying he would “absolutely” ban abortion from conception onwards and insisting last month that he would push to reduce the abortion limit from 12 weeks to 6 weeks and beyond

In 2012, however, the GOP candidate admitted to having paid for an abortion.

4. ‘Whore Dresses’

It is difficult to overstate the level of Robinson’s crude and brazen misogyny. He has mocked actresses for protesting sexual harassment in “whore dresses” while defending Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby as victims of a left-wing “plot” to silence them for their “so-called sexual crimes.”

In various Facebook posts, he has attacked a number of prominent women in crass and grotesque ways. For example, Robinson called Joy Behar a “she-beast,” Hillary Clinton a “heifer” and Michelle Obama a man.

5. ‘Maggots’

Robinson is a proud homophobe and transphobe. His long record of dehumanizing rhetoric includes referring to gay people as “maggots” and denouncing same-sex relationships as a “FILTHY ABOMINATION,” and a “satanic cult of sexual perversion.” He has issued no apologies or retractions.

Robinson not only wants to ban transgender women from women’s bathrooms but also have them arrested, too. “Find a corner outside somewhere,” is his advice to members of the trans community.

6. ‘Junk Science’

Robinson is a climate denier. He has referred to the scientific consensus on man-made climate change as “unproven science” and “pseudoscience, junk science, that has not proven a single solitary thing.”

For Robinson, “God is the one who has blessed us to have all this fuel under our feet” and not burning fossil fuels is an “affront” to the Lord.

7. ‘Better Than Martin Luther King’

Despite this litany of bigoted and bizarre comments and conspiracy theories, the Republican frontrunner for president, Donald J. Trump, heaped praise on Robinson at a rally last week, describing him as “Martin Luther King on steroids” and adding: “I think you’re better than Martin Luther King. I think you are Martin Luther King times two.”

So, here are my questions for national Democrats and our national media.

Can Democrats succeed in making Mark Robinson a national poster child for the unhinged and far-right GOP in the run-up to the 2024 elections? Think about the way in which Republicans have unfairly made Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib such dastardly boogeywomen for their base - even though neither House Democrat has said anything even vaguely as antisemitic or extreme or unhinged as Robinson has.

Will the media hold Republicans to account over Robinson’s candidacy? Will Congressional reporters chase House and Senate Republicans down hallways and ask them to comment on his quotes? Will campaign reporters put Trump on the spot over Robinson’s grotesque remarks? Can you imagine the national uproar if a Democrat had engaged in Holocaust denial while Biden heaped praise on them as the next MLK?

Mark Robinson is a dangerous, deluded extremist. There are no ‘both sides’ here.

