Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken in the Oval Office on June 22, 2023. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Avril Haines, the former Director of National Intelligence who ordered me and thousands of other intelligence officials to overlook concerns about war crimes so we would continue feeding intelligence to the Israeli military, has had the grace to largely avoid the public eye since leaving office, which is what you or I might do if we felt responsible for one of the worst crimes in modern history.

Not so for the small inner circle of Biden advisers who gave Haines her orders. The men behind Joe Biden’s genocidal “bear hug” policy of unconditional US support for the Israeli government are now popping up everywhere from Stephen Colbert to the op-ed pages of the New York Times to their own podcasts, presenting themselves as responsible experts critiquing Trump’s chaotic foreign policy. The Biden guys, far from seeking anonymity or amnesty, expect to be rewarded for their performance in Gaza with continued influence in the Democratic Party and powerful roles in the next administration. That’s why, even knee-deep in multiple Trump crises, we can’t afford to ignore the ambitions of Biden’s top advisers. Here’s how they’re continuing to influence Democrats’ foreign policy as if Gaza never happened: