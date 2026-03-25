Hello, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait’!

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest dispatches from Bari World and the right-wing industrial outrage complex. In today’s edition, I cover how Pete Hegseth has a new favorite network – and it’s not his old stomping grounds, the influence Fox has had on the growing acceptance of a neo-Nazi conspiracy theory, an “idiot” trying to stop the latest Serial podcast, and independent journalism stepping up to the plate on long-form reporting.

Hegseth’s New Favorite Channel

Screenshot via Dokoupil’s ‘CBS Evening News’ interview with Hegseth in January 2026 on YouTube

Ever since news outlets – including Fox and Newsmax – were nearly unanimous in rejecting the Pentagon’s loyalty pledge last fall, which prompted dozens of journalists to walk out en masse, these organizations have refused to bring on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for interviews.

All but one, that is.