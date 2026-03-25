Bari Weiss Is ‘Rolling Out the Red Carpet’ for Pete Hegseth
Not even Fox or Newsmax have had the defense secretary on. Plus, what a new study says about Fox, white viewers, and a neo-Nazi conspiracy theory.
Hello, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait’!
Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest dispatches from Bari World and the right-wing industrial outrage complex. In today’s edition, I cover how Pete Hegseth has a new favorite network – and it’s not his old stomping grounds, the influence Fox has had on the growing acceptance of a neo-Nazi conspiracy theory, an “idiot” trying to stop the latest Serial podcast, and independent journalism stepping up to the plate on long-form reporting.
Hegseth’s New Favorite Channel
Ever since news outlets – including Fox and Newsmax – were nearly unanimous in rejecting the Pentagon’s loyalty pledge last fall, which prompted dozens of journalists to walk out en masse, these organizations have refused to bring on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for interviews.
All but one, that is.