Ayşenur earlier this year. Photos courtesy of Ayşenur's best friend.

“Ameer, I need help. Aysenur was martyred in Palestine.” This was the first text message I woke up to on Friday, accompanied by missed calls from Ayşenur’s best friend, Suzi*. I open Instagram to see my feed flooded with graphic videos of a lifeless Ayşenur surrounded by medics and Palestinian locals in a dark empty hospital room.

This can’t be real.

I quickly go to Ayşenur’s profile. She just posted hours ago to her story for close friends. “Jummah Mubarak,” it reads alongside a photo of Friday prayers in the Palestinian village of Qusra. She was alive just hours ago.

This can’t be real.

Ayşenur posted to her Instagram story just hours before she was killed.

I call Suzi to get all the information and immediately open my laptop to start writing the news story to publish for @Muslim. Nothing prepares a journalist to cover the murder of a friend.

‘Deliberately Targeted’

My friend, Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, was shot in the head by an Israeli soldier just moments after Jummah prayer in the Palestinian village of Beita in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Sept. 6. She was 26 years old. Those who witnessed the shooting said she was deliberately targeted.

Ayşenur, an American, was in Beita as part of a group of volunteers from the International Solidarity Movement to provide a protective presence to Palestinian villagers who have for years been violently targeted and harassed by the Israeli military.

After prayer, escalations began by the Israeli military – as it always did on Fridays when the soldiers showed up. There wasn’t a pre-planned demonstration, as Western media has reported. After the Israeli military started to harass and intimidate the Palestinians, the villagers began to push back by yelling at the soldiers. The soldiers then fired tear gas.

According to those who were there, Ayşenur and other volunteers had gone down the hill where the escalation started. As things got worse, they moved into an olive grove to create some distance. What they didn’t know was that Israeli soldiers, positioned atop the hill, had a clear vision of them.

As Ayşenur went down the hill, she helped a 62-year-old volunteer who had difficulties walking. She was nervous for her. They hid behind an olive tree, believing they were in a secluded area. They believed they were safe.

That's when the first live round was shot. Volunteers across the field heard the sound of the gun piercing the wind into something metal, making a “clunk” noise. A Palestinian man was injured.

Then, there was a second shot, and Ayşenur dropped.



At first, the volunteers thought she was ducking for protection, but then they noticed a trail of blood. They yelled for a medic. Everyone ran to her; she had a weak pulse. They tried to stop the bleeding. When the medic arrived, they tried to resuscitate her, but she was already gone.

“These shots are precise and aimed. It was a perfectly accurate lethal shot.” -A volunteer who was nearby when Ayşenur was killed

Eyewitnesses and Palestinian locals in Beita say Ayşenur was targeted and executed. The Nablus governor told reporters that an autopsy “confirmed that Eygi was killed by an Israeli occupation sniper’s bullet to her head.”

“You don’t shoot a person in the head by mistake; these shots are precise and aimed. It was a perfectly accurate lethal shot,” a volunteer at the scene who wishes to remain anonymous said.

She wasn’t pelting rocks at Israeli soldiers, as Israeli media claims. She and those around her did not pose a “threat,” as the Israeli military claims. In fact, she was not involved in the escalations at all.

Her only 'crime' was being a target of a trigger-happy US-funded Israeli sniper.

A Free Spirit with Magnetic Energy

Ayşenur is a big loss to everyone who knew her or simply crossed paths with her. She had a magnetic energy that drew people to her. She was silly, fun, gentle, and supportive.

Ayşenur was a free spirit who was loved deeply by all who met her. Photo courtesy of Ayşenur’s family.

Ayşenur isn’t another number to add to Israel’s growing murder count. She was a free spirit. She was loved dearly. A star student who graduated just three months ago from the University of Washington, where she studied psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures. She worked with children with autism and was of service to anyone in need – even in her final moments when she was caring for the 62-year-old volunteer in getting her to safety.