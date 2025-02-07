It’s day 18 of Trump 2.0, and despite DOGE turning the government upside down and Project 2025 architect Russell Vought being confirmed as head of the Office of Management and Budget, the second Trump administration isn’t quite going according to plan.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali break down how Trump’s onslaught of executive orders – from the border to DEI – are being hit with fierce legal pushback, and are ultimately part of a larger strategy to “flood the zone” and seed chaos among the opposition.

“In the last two weeks, we’ve seen Donald Trump and Elon Musk throw everything at the American people and the federal government to see if they can get away with it, to see what they can do to distract us, and to start a hundred fires,” Francesca explains.

Plus, David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, joins the show to discuss how Donald Trump and Elon Musk have teamed up to try to “delete Congress” – a page taken right out of the Project 2025 playbook by now OMB Director, Russell Vought.

He also offers advice on how Americans can cut through the noise to form cohesive opposition to the administration.

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion and share a moment of hope amid all of the chaos unleashed by the second Trump administration.

