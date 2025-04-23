It’s day 92 of Trump 2.0, and it seems that the USA’s national security has never been more at risk.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali discuss US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaking Yemen war plans to a separate Signal chat that included his wife and brother. Despite claiming that the information was unclassified and the story planted by disgruntled employees, new reporting suggests that Hegseth’s time in the Trump administration may be up.

“We’re told that Edward Snowden is a massive risk to our national security because he had the audacity to tell us that the government was tracking our every single move through massive surveillance and wire tapping. Meanwhile, you’ve got the defense secretary sharing war plans with his wife and his personal lawyer and his brother… It’s very embarrassing what Hegseth is doing with all this,” Francesca says.

Wajahat adds, “When you’re a hot mess mediocrity like Pete Hegseth, you get to fail up and share our military secrets with your family and with journalists without any accountability.”

Meanwhile, more and more Americans are growing dissatisfied with their crop of elected officials. Wajahat and Francesca press California Rep. Ro Khanna on the effort led by DNC Vice Chair David Hogg to primary lackluster Democratic incumbents, which has caused a rift within the party.

Rep. Khanna supports the move and argues, “We’ll have unity when there’s openness and transparency and more people having an opportunity to participate in a vibrant, contested democracy. That’s what’s gonna bring unity on the Democratic side.”

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion and find out who Francesca picked as her reek of the week!

Tune into ‘America Unhinged’ and join the live chat Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm ET over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel. Tell your friends, too!

And if you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you’d like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!

If you enjoy ‘America Unhinged,’ support independent journalism and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news, bold opinions, and diverse voices.

Share

In case you missed them, here are some recent stories from Zeteo: