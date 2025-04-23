Are Pete Hegseth’s Days Numbered? White House Seeks Replacement After More Leaked War Plans
Francesca and Wajahat discuss Pete Hegseth leaking Yemen war plans to a separate group chat with family. Plus, Rep. Ro Khanna gets grilled on Elon Musk and the Democratic Party’s future.
It’s day 92 of Trump 2.0, and it seems that the USA’s national security has never been more at risk.
On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali discuss US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaking Yemen war plans to a separate Signal chat that included his wife and brother. Despite claiming that the information was unclassified and the story planted by disgruntled employees, new reporting suggests that Hegseth’s time in the Trump administration may be up.
“We’re told that Edward Snowden is a massive risk to our national security because he had the audacity to tell us that the government was tracking our every single move through massive surveillance and wire tapping. Meanwhile, you’ve got the defense secretary sharing war plans with his wife and his personal lawyer and his brother… It’s very embarrassing what Hegseth is doing with all this,” Francesca says.
Wajahat adds, “When you’re a hot mess mediocrity like Pete Hegseth, you get to fail up and share our military secrets with your family and with journalists without any accountability.”
Meanwhile, more and more Americans are growing dissatisfied with their crop of elected officials. Wajahat and Francesca press California Rep. Ro Khanna on the effort led by DNC Vice Chair David Hogg to primary lackluster Democratic incumbents, which has caused a rift within the party.
Rep. Khanna supports the move and argues, “We’ll have unity when there’s openness and transparency and more people having an opportunity to participate in a vibrant, contested democracy. That’s what’s gonna bring unity on the Democratic side.”
Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion and find out who Francesca picked as her reek of the week!
I think you should have asked what Ro Hanna was doing to bring more right-leaning as well as lazier Dems into line. How can he say that they didn't understand technology and that they now regret a vote. I with you had asked him if he felt any culpability in not changing those ten votes. Even as he says he's not, he's presenting the picture of someone who is a bystander. I also think that it's funny when all the "active Dems" he mentions are in the same breath with Bernie and AOC. C'mon man - no one is doing what Bernie first and now Bernie and AOC are doing. For god's sake acknowledge that. You've had 4 town halls in red districts? Bernie is all over the country talking to massive crowds and in red states. Tell the Dems to try to follow his lead!! He's 83! How old is Ro Hanna??
Political Censorship and Free Speech Living in a Police State
So there is a Nazi attack on free speech If the Nazis don’t like what you say then it’s not free speech Complete HYPOCRISY
Richard Turnbull JD puts more meat on the bones of censorship The paradox of tolerance is a philosophical concept suggesting that if a society extends tolerance to those who are intolerant, it risks enabling the eventual dominance of intolerance; thereby undermining the very principle of tolerance. This paradox was articulated by philosopher Karl Popper in The Open Society and Its Enemies (1945),[1] where he argued that a truly tolerant society must retain the right to deny tolerance to those who promote intolerance. Popper posited that if intolerant ideologies are allowed unchecked expression, they could exploit open society values to erode or destroy tolerance itself through authoritarian or oppressive practices.
So the Nazis favor intolerant statements because it risks enabling the eventual dominance of intolerance BEWARE of intolerance because you play into Nazi propaganda