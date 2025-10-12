A Ceasefire Won’t Bring Back the Doctors Israel Killed

For two years, Israel killed an average of two healthcare workers every day during its genocide in Gaza, totaling more than 1700 dead. Although a ceasefire is now in place providing much needed respite, many Palestinian doctors are yet to celebrate it as they either languish in Israeli prisons or are no longer alive to see it, which makes our documentary all the more important to watch.

‘Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,’ available in most countries across the globe exclusively here at Zeteo, is a comprehensive investigation into the systematic targeting of Gaza’s healthcare system, including all 36 of its main hospitals, multiple times, and the killing of its doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

Produced by the award-winning Basement Films team that brought us last year’s Zeteo exclusive ‘Israel’s Reel Extremism,’ the film features harrowing on-camera testimony from the late Dr. Adnan al-Bursh, as well as shocking accounts of torture at Israel’s Sde Teiman prison from an anonymous Israeli doctor.

This was a film that the BBC had originally commissioned but decided, very controversially, not to publish, issuing a statement saying they had “come to the conclusion that broadcasting this material risked creating a perception of partiality.” In a response, Basement Films, in a statement posted on Twitter/X, said, “The truth must be told… It’s a damning indictment that it is not possible under the national broadcaster’s current leadership.”

The final film that you’re about to watch above is no longer a BBC film. It is ours.

For Palestinians in Gaza, a ceasefire means the start of the near-impossible task of reckoning with what’s been lost after two years of death and destruction. An end to the genocide does not cleanse Israel’s hands from the blood of the doctors they killed, the doctors they continue to imprison, and the doctors they tried to kill but couldn’t. Our film helps immortalize their words, echoes their voices, and instills their message.

