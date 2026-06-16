9 Meltdowns From Top Israeli Figures Over Trump’s Iran Deal
Top Israeli figures are raging about the deal, calling Donald Trump a 'loser' and the U.S. 'treacherous,' and calling Benjamin Netanyahu 'weak'
Top Israeli officials and media figures are going ballistic over the U.S. and Iran agreement to end Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu’s disastrous war.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif say the deal will cover Lebanon, while Israeli officials insist they will continue their violence there. A U.S. official reportedly said Israel’s withdrawal from …