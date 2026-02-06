17 of the Craziest Emails in the Epstein Files
A week on from their release, we dove into the DOJ trove of sometimes disgusting and often insane documents so you don’t have to.
A week ago, on January 30, the Department of Justice released an additional 3.5 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein’s correspondence to the public. Yes, the Epstein files are about the vile crimes of a sex offender, his enablers and the poor victims, but they also show the rich and powerful for the downright weirdos they are. We dove back into the files to find some of the wackiest, snarkiest, or just plain strange email exchanges in the trove. Here’s 17. Now we’re going to wash our eyes out.
“Fake Wife” Wanted: Jewish, Trustworthy
If you are a 50-year-old, Russian, and Jewish woman, you could’ve been Epstein’s ideal candidate for a “fake wife.” In this email, Epstein was offered exactly that.
If You Give Epstein a Baby…
Peggy Siegal was full of bad ideas. She offered to “neutralize” Tina Brown on Epstein’s behalf, an impossible task, and she thought to entrust Epstein with an African baby…“or two.” Hm.
Not Your Grandma’s Lasagna