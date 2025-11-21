*12:30pm ET TODAY*: Join Prem in a Live Q&A With Cameron Kasky
Kasky’s pro-Palestine, anti-ICE, and pro-Medicare-for-All campaign for Congress launched this week – and he’s taking your questions!
The post-Mamdani progressive primary challengers are spreading. In New York’s 12th congressional district, Cameron Kasky is entering an increasingly overflowing primary to replace outgoing Democratic congressional veteran Jerry Nadler.
Kasky – a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida and co-founder of the ‘March For Our Lives’ gun control movement – has launched an unapologetically progressive candidacy. His platform advocates for universal healthcare, ending aid to Israel, abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (an agency the 25-year-old Kasky points out is younger than him), and taking on “AI Oligarchs.”
Join Prem Thakker for an exclusive live chat with Kasky TODAY at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET / 5:30pm GMT.
Prem will ask the 25-year-old about why he has chosen to join such a crowded primary field, his unabashed campaign platform, and the remaking of the Democratic Party. They will also both be taking your questions!
Excited for the interview, these are the voices and experiences we need to have as our 'representatives'. Wonder what he thinks about the MTG face turn...
Love this guy...He is smart and informed and sees the world in a good way! I'm all in with Cam.