The post-Mamdani progressive primary challengers are spreading. In New York’s 12th congressional district, Cameron Kasky is entering an increasingly overflowing primary to replace outgoing Democratic congressional veteran Jerry Nadler.

Kasky – a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida and co-founder of the ‘March For Our Lives’ gun control movement – has launched an unapologetically progressive candidacy. His platform advocates for universal healthcare, ending aid to Israel, abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (an agency the 25-year-old Kasky points out is younger than him), and taking on “AI Oligarchs.”

