New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, alongside his mayoral transition team, speaks during a news conference in Queens, New York, on Nov. 5, 2025. Photo Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

“We won because we insisted that no longer would politics be something that is done to us. Now, it is something that we do … Excellence will become the expectation across government, not the exception.”

On Tuesday night, Zohran Kwame Mamdani delivered his victory speech in Brooklyn after winning the New York City mayoral race with a majority of the vote. Now, Mamdani and his allies are rapidly pursuing the construction of an apparatus capable of making his agenda a policy reality.