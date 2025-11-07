Inside Zohran Mamdani's Plans to Make His Winning Agenda a Reality
After his big win, Mamdani is aiming to keep his supporters engaged, and his allies are working to turn his campaign into a movement for his affordability agenda.
“We won because we insisted that no longer would politics be something that is done to us. Now, it is something that we do … Excellence will become the expectation across government, not the exception.”
On Tuesday night, Zohran Kwame Mamdani delivered his victory speech in Brooklyn after winning the New York City mayoral race with a majority of the vote. Now, Mamdani and his allies are rapidly pursuing the construction of an apparatus capable of making his agenda a policy reality.