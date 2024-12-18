Policemen fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest to demand the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images.

With protesters having shut down Pakistan’s capital Islamabad last month, demanding the release from prison of the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, plenty of questions loom over Khan’s future and the fate of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Have the protests made the military-backed government more fearful of keeping Khan behind bars? Why was the former prime minister’s family denied access to court earlier this month? And how could amendments to the country’s social media policies be weaponized against Khan and his supporters?

All these questions and more will be discussed with Aleema Khan, sister of Imran Khan, at Zeteo’s live townhall, exclusively for paid subscribers, on Thursday at 12pm ET (9am PT and 5pm GMT). Aleema and Mehdi will be taking questions from subscribers who join the call.

Aleema has been one of the few people who continues to remain in close contact with the former prime minister and she has been active in the proceedings surrounding his trials. Her insights into his condition in prison, the future of his trials, and what his party views as targeted political persecution, will all make for a conversation you do not want to miss.

This is your chance to put your questions directly to Imran Khan’s sister - but you must be a paid subscriber to join our Pakistan town hall on Thursday. Click the link below to register for what will be a timely conversation with Aleema as her jailed brother asks the nation to prepare for “the next course of action."