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Dan's avatar
Dan
28m

Why does Zeteo feel the need to use Zuckerberg-owned services?

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Rima Larson's avatar
Rima Larson
23m

I’m trying to get out of WhatsApp because it’s owned by Meta . Why are you supporting them? Disappointed!!

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