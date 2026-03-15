Do you get too many emails? It is hard to find stories from Zeteo in your inbox? Are you missing our best content?

Well, now you can get notifications when our pieces go out directly on WhatsApp! Follow the Zeteo channel and anytime you open the app, you’ll see links to our pieces right there. (It’ll make it really easy to share content too.)

NOTE: You will still need to be a paid subscriber to read all of our premium content.

JOIN ZETEO'S WHATSAPP CHANNEL

The weather might be changing, but Zeteo is as reliable as always to keep you covered — literally. Our merch store is fully stocked with hoodies, t-shirts, quarter zips, sweatpants, hats, and everything in between. So, as you put the heavy coats and sweaters away, consider filling the space with a new Zeteo fit or two.

Shop here

Wearing your support for Zeteo not only spreads the word about the work we do, but directly supports our mission of delivering bold and unfiltered journalism, from groundbreaking documentaries like ‘Gaza: Doctors Under Attack’ to our latest coverage from inside the US and Israel’s war on Iran. And, of course, our shows, award-winning podcasts, and op-eds and essays from your favorite authors.

A 20% off discount code to use on all merch purchases is available to paid subscribers here.

Please note that everything in our store is made on demand, only when you order it, so we don’t accept returns unless there is something wrong with the product. Delivery is available only to the US, the UK, and Canada, and is free only for orders placed within the United States.