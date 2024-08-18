Preparations are under way at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago where Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zeteo’s going to the DNC! Are you excited? I am. Our new political correspondent Prem Thakker and I are headed to Chicago this coming week and we’re hoping to cover the most important issues facing a resurgent Democratic Party in this hugely consequential election year – including voices that I guarantee the mainstream media won’t be including.

Now, some of our content will be behind a paywall. And so for those of you who aren’t paid subscribers yet, now’s your chance to stay informed on the ups and downs at this very critical Democratic National Convention with us, with Zeteo.

We have a packed week ahead: from Substack Chats with Prem and myself at key moments (think of it like joining us in a very active WhatsApp group) and live coverage of antiwar protests, to on-the-fly interviews with special guests, a roundtable conversation with prominent folks in the Uncommitted movement, and a live Town Hall Q&A for paid subscribers so we can all debrief Kamala Harris’s big speech on Thursday night.

Can we count on your support as we embark on this trip to the DNC? If you’re a free subscriber, is now maybe the moment you’d like to upgrade to paid?

We have big ambitions for Zeteo but the truth is that we can’t cover politics or big political events, at home or abroad, without your financial assistance. Zeteo is a media organization but above all else it’s a movement and it’s a community.

I believe we’re all in this together. And I hope you all agree.