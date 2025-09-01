Zeteo is standing in solidarity with media outlets around the world to demand the freedom and safety of journalists in Gaza.

Read more about the campaign: https://rsf.org/en/rsf-and-avaaz-launch-international-media-operation-rate-journalists-are-being-killed-gaza-israeli

For nearly two years, Israel has sealed Gaza off from the world, blocking all foreign journalists. In their place, Palestinian reporters have risked — and lost — their lives to show us the truth.

Since October 2023, at least 210 Palestinian journalists have been killed — 5 just this past week in four consecutive strikes on Nasser Hospital. Countless others have been wounded, displaced, or starved under Israel’s siege.

On September 1, 2025, Zeteo joins over 200 newsrooms and press freedom groups in a global blackout so that the world hears this louder:

Palestinian journalists must be protected and foreign press must be granted immediate, unrestricted access to Gaza.

For 23 months we’ve reported fearlessly and independently on Gaza. Today, that means standing still — so others might be heard.

We stand with Palestinian journalists. Will you stand with us?