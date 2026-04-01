On this day in 1789, the House of Representatives elected its first speaker. Frederick Augustus Conrad Muhlenberg of Pennsylvania was thought suited to the role because his “rubicund complexion” and “ample dimensions” created a sense of dignity – not a quality in notably high supply in Congress today.

Good morning! Andrew here. It’s April 1! No pranks from us today. We will, however, watch Donald Trump’s primetime address tonight so you don’t have to.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we ponder what “important update” the president will have for us about his war, which is going even worse than you think; Americans don’t approve of Trump’s fascist paramilitary; and AOC clarifies her stance on aid for Israel.

Fool to Address the Nation

Trump shows off renderings of his planned White House ballroom, while aboard Air Force One, on March 29, 2026. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP Via Getty Images.

When Donald Trump launched his dangerous and very illegal war against Iran, he broke with modern presidential tradition. Rather than give a live primetime address, as is customary, he posted a prerecorded video from Mar-a-Lago. Tonight, he will finally give his first live primetime address about the war… on April Fool’s Day…. begging the question: Is he messing with us?

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tweeted Tuesday that “President Trump will give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran.”

What should you, dear Zeteo reader, expect to hear from America’s first Mad King on Wednesday at 9pm ET? Let’s break down the various options: