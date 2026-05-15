UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 2, 2024. Photo by UAE Presidential Court via Anadolu/Getty Images

The Gulf royals learned the hard way that Donald Trump’s affections can’t be bought, only rented. Mohmmed bin Salman, the crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, known as MBS, and Mohammed bin Zayed, the president of the UAE, known as MBZ, pledged trillions of dollars in U.S. investments, including billions for projects directly connected to Trump and his family, only to find their countries turned into cannon fodder overnight in a war the U.S. president started without even bothering to warn them.

The violent shocks of the Iran war have accelerated a phenomenon already underway in Arab Gulf capitals: Planning for a future where they can no longer depend on American protection.

But MBS and his erstwhile ally and mentor MBZ imagine very different futures.