Dear Subscribers,

We’re very proud to announce that the distinguished National Press Club in Washington, DC, has partnered with us to host a big screening of our new and widely-covered investigative documentary “Who Killed Shireen” on July 9th. And you’re invited!

The National Press Club actively advocates for press freedom, providing support to journalists who are detained, threatened, or exiled, and has supported efforts around the world. Their events regularly draw in some of the world’s most prominent journalists, leaders, and stakeholders, so we’re very excited to be able to share this event with you all.

Our film made international headlines when it released in May, and was featured everywhere from CNN and the New York Times to NPR, Al Jazeera, The Guardian, and yes, even the Times of Israel. So if you haven’t seen it online yourself yet, come join us in person.

The event will screen our 40-minute film and will be followed by a panel discussion on the film’s findings, Israel’s targeting of journalists, the role of US media in the genocide in Gaza, and much more. Mehdi will be on the panel, along with Pulitzer Prize nominated journalist Dion Nissenbaum (the lead investigator in the film), Washington DC Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Abderrahim Foukara, and others to be announced very soon!

Tickets for this event are very limited, so if you’d like to come we encourage purchasing them soon.

Get Tickets Here Now

If you can’t make the DC screening and are based in California, check out our event in LA on June 19.

LA Tickets