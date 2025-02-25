U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapalat a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington DC on April 28, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has only been president for one month, and already, the US is facing a possible constitutional crisis. Flanked by shadow president Elon Musk, the Trump administration has gutted key federal agencies, threatened to “take over” Gaza, cozied up to Russia, and prompted a slew of lawsuits in federal courts.

On Wednesday, February 26th at 5:45pm ET (2:45pm PT, 10:45pm GMT), Rep. Pramila Jayapal will join Mehdi for a Town Hall exclusively for Zeteo’s paid subscribers, to discuss Trump’s presidency, a possible government shutdown, and the ways in which Democrats can fight back against the president’s autocratic agenda, despite Republicans also having control of the House and the Senate.

Jayapal, the first South-Asian American woman elected to the US House of Representatives, is a former chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. She was one of the first members of Congress to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, and voted against sending military aid to Israel. Jayapal recently introduced a constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United, a 2010 Supreme Court decision that paved the way for corporations and billionaires like Musk to influence elections through unlimited spending. The influential congresswoman also joined dozens of House Democrats in signing a recent letter denouncing Trump and Musk’s effective elimination of the US Agency for International Development.



