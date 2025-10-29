Join Mehdi LIVE tomorrow at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT as he hosts a Town Hall Q&A with acclaimed Israeli-British historian Ilan Pappé, author of Israel on the Brink: The Eight Revolutions That Could Lead to Decolonization and Coexistence.

With the ceasefire again faltering while global attention shifts from Gaza, Pappé joins Mehdi to discuss what he calls “the end of Zionism as we know it” and what a democratic, decolonized future for Israelis and Palestinians might look like. They’ll also be taking audience questions. This is your chance to hear directly from a renowned anti-Zionist Israeli scholar about the latest on the Middle East, the history of the region, and the political possibilities beyond ongoing genocide and apartheid.

Paid subscribers can click on the link below to register. If you’re a free subscriber but would still like to join the call, it’s not too late! Click below to become a paid subscriber and never hit another paywall again.