On this day in 1945, Adolf Hitler scurried into his Führerbunker in Berlin, where he would spend his final 105 days before ending his life. We can only hope every hour he stewed underground was absolutely wretched.

In today's 'First Draft,' Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado surrenders her Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump, a federal appeals court jeopardizes Mahmoud Khalil's freedom, hordes of ICE goons could head to Maine, CBS News's Bari Weiss reacts to Zeteo, and some weekend reads!

War Galore

Trump takes questions from the press aboard Air Force One on Jan. 11, 2026. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

Yesterday afternoon, surrounded by a scrum of reporters outside the White House, the former deputy of the Venezuelan National Assembly, María Corina Machado, announced she had bequeathed her 18-karat Nobel Peace Prize to one Donald J. Trump.

“I presented the president of the United States the medal,” Machado proclaimed, without immediately clarifying whether Trump had accepted what the Norwegian Nobel Institute has long made clear is a non-transferable honor.

Later in the evening, however, we got our answer on Truth Social.

“It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today” Trump began his post. “She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!”

Now, I’m of two minds about Machado’s move.