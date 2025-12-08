Protesters carry flags and a banner calling for an arms embargo on Israel in Manchester, UK, on Nov. 1, 2025. Photo by Gary Roberts/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images.

The annual defense bill moving through Congress would put the United States on the hook to fill in any “gaps” that Israel may have after other countries responded to its war crimes with arms embargoes.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war in Gaza in 2023, several nations – including Japan, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, and Spain – have moved to enact various arms embargoes against Israel. The US, which has supported, supplied, and financed Israel’s assault, could now help backfill any weapons that Israel may be missing, under the defense bill released Sunday night.

A provision buried deep in the proposed National Defense Authorization Act calls for the “continual assessment of [the] impact of international state arms embargoes on Israel and actions to address defense capability gaps.”

The measure can be found more than 1,000 pages into the 3,000-page NDAA. The bill is considered a piece of must-pass legislation, and is expected to move quickly. The massive bill typically passes with bipartisan support.