In an exclusive Town Hall with special guest Francesca Albanese, Mehdi Hasan spoke to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories about her new report on genocide in Gaza and allowed her to respond to accusations of antisemitism against her from the U.S. government. They also took questions from paid subscribers on the report and how it’s been received, the role of the West and regional actors in the ongoing catastrophe, attacks on her and the UN, and much more.
This Q&A was reserved to paid subscribers and limited to the first 1,200 subscribers who registered. There was a lot of interest, and we received many questions - Mehdi and Francesca answered as many of these as possible.
Zeteo will continue to explore different ways for its paid subscribers to connect with Mehdi and maybe some of Zeteo’s soon-to-be announced roster of contributors, so stay tuned!
Have a great weekend,
Team Zeteo
I can't quote Francesca's exact words in her reply to what gives her hope. I heard her to say that she is not particularly hopeful or optimistic but sees a responsibility to not be complicit in the wrongs unfolding. I am amazed and shocked by how many Americans seemed unaffected by what is unfolding in Israel and the enabling of atrocities by our government. What a horrible situation to have an insurrectionist former president in a position to be reelected and an incombent president supporting and abetting the enfolding genocide. In yesterday's news it was announced that the US sent billions more in military aid while the president and his administration continue to denounce the outcome of that aid. How can anyone look past this disconnect between words and deeds?
Mehdi, regarding the decision by the California judge to dismiss the case that accused Biden of complicity in Gaza genocide hinged on jurisdictional issues. The judge was greatly impressed by the evidence presented. However, he cited the political question doctrine, that these questions must be resolved in the legislative and executive branches of government not by the judiciary. Foreign policy is under the political branches of government. It's important to note that the court recognized that the US is providing unconditional support to the "plausible" genocide. So, the court did not dismiss the merits of the case presented but it did dismiss the jurisdiction.