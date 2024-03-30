In an exclusive Town Hall with special guest Francesca Albanese, Mehdi Hasan spoke to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories about her new report on genocide in Gaza and allowed her to respond to accusations of antisemitism against her from the U.S. government. They also took questions from paid subscribers on the report and how it’s been received, the role of the West and regional actors in the ongoing catastrophe, attacks on her and the UN, and much more.

This Q&A was reserved to paid subscribers and limited to the first 1,200 subscribers who registered. There was a lot of interest, and we received many questions - Mehdi and Francesca answered as many of these as possible.

Zeteo will continue to explore different ways for its paid subscribers to connect with Mehdi and maybe some of Zeteo’s soon-to-be announced roster of contributors, so stay tuned!

