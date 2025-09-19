Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shaheen Malik's avatar
Shaheen Malik
3h

Biden or Trump makes no difference; the Zionist Jews control all Americans policies . Genocide of Palestinians and to make way for Mediterranean resort has been in their agenda ever since the Zionist Jews invaded Palestine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Lianne Doherty's avatar
Lianne Doherty
3h

America has gone to hell! And the longer trump remains in power/alive, we will be on the fast-track. Just despicable!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture