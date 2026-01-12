On this day in 1932, Hattie Caraway of Arkansas became the first woman ever elected to the US Senate. Today, women make up about one quarter of the upper chamber.

What I Saw in Minneapolis

A memorial for Renee Nicole Good near the site of her shooting on Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

As Zeteo readers know, we have been reporting from the ground in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the wake of the horrific ICE murder of Renee Nicole Good, and amid the surge of masked agents to the state. I’m thankful we came here, because there are aspects of what’s going on you cannot fully understand until you see it for yourself. I want to share those with you, here.

The first day we arrived, we visited a memorial at the spot where Good was killed. A group of Somali Minnesotans was hosting a rally in her honor. Mind you, this is a group of people who have been viciously attacked by the most powerful people in the country over the past few weeks. And still, they so readily sprang into action for the sake of someone else.

On the ground, there were hundreds of flowers, stuffed animals, and notes commemorating Good. Interspersed were glowing candles, persisting in the cold. An artist, Noval Noir, was painting the larger-than-life portrait of Good seen below.