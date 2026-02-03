Trevor Noah hosts the Grammys on Feb. 1, 2026. Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

“That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

So spoke comedian Trevor Noah during Sunday’s Grammy awards show, prompting President Donald Trump to post on Truth Social: “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

Then came the “presidential” threat: “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus [sic]. And others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

There are a bunch of things patently wrong with Trump’s fantasy that he has a serious defamation case against Trevor Noah.