Trump’s Attack in Venezuela Is Unlawful – and Latin America Will Fight Back
Trump seems to subscribe to the view that might makes right, that the US is now unstoppable. But it is difficult to see the region going back willingly to “backyard” status without a fight.
The United States has carried out a large-scale military attack against Venezuela and abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to face trial in the US. This is not just an unlawful act under international law; it is further proof that the so-called rules-based order does not exist.
International law recognizes only three situations when cross-border use of force is legal: