Donald Trump, alongside John Ratcliffe, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and General Dan Caine, speaks to the press following the US military attack in Venezuela on Jan. 3, 2026. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The United States has carried out a large-scale military attack against Venezuela and abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to face trial in the US. This is not just an unlawful act under international law; it is further proof that the so-called rules-based order does not exist.

International law recognizes only three situations when cross-border use of force is legal: